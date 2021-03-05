Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,183 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises approximately 0.8% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.78. 33,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

