Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$113.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$113.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$109.85.

BMO stock opened at C$106.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$90.24. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$55.76 and a 52-week high of C$108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.7900006 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

