Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 550,400 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the January 28th total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 105,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. 149,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,705. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

BLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

