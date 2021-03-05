Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY traded up $7.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 46,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,282. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -133.26 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.50. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BALY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

