Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $121.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.95. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,463,000 after acquiring an additional 155,400 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Balchem by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,375 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 505,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $51,943,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

