Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $949.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.66.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. Analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at $130,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.