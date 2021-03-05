Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases New Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after buying an additional 5,272,072 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after buying an additional 753,065 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 448,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 379,218 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,410 shares of company stock worth $8,172,258 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HALO. Benchmark raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of HALO opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 252.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

