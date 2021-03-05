Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $127,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Etsy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $198.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.72. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.