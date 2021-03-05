Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys New Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $170,262.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,125 shares of company stock worth $1,573,486 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.