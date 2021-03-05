BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 451,700 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the January 28th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,018 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS BAESF opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.