BAE Systems’ (BAESY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAESY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,683 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

