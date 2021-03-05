Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to Sell

Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of BADFF traded down $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. Badger Daylighting has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

