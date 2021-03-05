B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EDR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$287,200.80. Also, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 26,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$193,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,250. Insiders sold a total of 104,600 shares of company stock worth $760,550 in the last ninety days.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

