B. Riley Increases 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target to $25.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $308,160. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

