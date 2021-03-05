B. Riley Comments on Novavax, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novavax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.59). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $12.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $28.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $39.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $32.79 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $158.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.75. Novavax has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total value of $652,764.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $155,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

