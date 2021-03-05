B. Riley Comments on Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

