B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $35.77. 4,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,566. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.38, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

