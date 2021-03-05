AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. 2,305,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,578,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZRX. Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

