Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.58.

AZUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. 136,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,057. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Azul by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 783,792 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Azul by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Azul by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after purchasing an additional 288,743 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Azul by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 769,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.