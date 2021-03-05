Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.58.
AZUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.
Azul stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. 136,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,057. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.62.
Azul Company Profile
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.
