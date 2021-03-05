Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Shares of AZYO stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,829. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZYO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $163,000.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

