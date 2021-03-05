Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Update

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 874,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
AVT stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $42.30.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Avnet’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.
In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 5,219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
