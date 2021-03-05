Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Update

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 874,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

AVT stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $42.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Avnet’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 5,219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

