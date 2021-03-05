Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Avivagen stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.45. Avivagen has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.61.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

