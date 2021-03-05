Aviva PLC Sells 2,469 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in ANSYS by 11.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,858,000 after purchasing an additional 80,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $306.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.34. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

