Aviva PLC Purchases 448,941 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 130.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,941 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 460.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth $122,000.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of FCAU opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 206.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.