Aviva PLC Increases Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,185 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after buying an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after buying an additional 1,263,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after buying an additional 1,009,332 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after buying an additional 595,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,915,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after buying an additional 261,117 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.