Aviva PLC Buys 3,702 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.79.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

