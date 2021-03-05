Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 140.32%.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

