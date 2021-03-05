Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.11. 1,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,346. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $319.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUTL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

