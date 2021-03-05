Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) Insider Purchases A$100,000.00 in Stock

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) insider Robert (Bob) Vassie bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($71,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.30.

Get Aurelia Metals alerts:

About Aurelia Metals

Aurelia Metals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Hera project located to the south-east of Cobar, New South Wales; and the Peak mine located in the northern part of the Cobar Basin, New South Wales.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurelia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurelia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.