Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $24.80 on Friday. Auckland International Airport has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

