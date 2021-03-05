AT&T (NYSE:T) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Oppenheimer

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $37.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 229,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 164,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

