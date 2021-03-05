AT&T (NYSE:T) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Oppenheimer

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.
Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $37.92.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 229,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 164,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.
