AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,684,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $37.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

