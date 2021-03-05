Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $99.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Shares of ATO traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.04. 10,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,303. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.43.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

