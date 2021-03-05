Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Shares Down 6.4%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $19.29. 735,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 483,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 311,111 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

