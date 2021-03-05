Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

NASDAQ LDEM opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.