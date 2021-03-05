Assetmark Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $326.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.79 and its 200-day moving average is $339.01. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

