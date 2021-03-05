Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth about $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Silgan by 41.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Silgan stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

