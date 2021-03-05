Assetmark Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 87,354.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

