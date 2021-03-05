Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 67,104 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

