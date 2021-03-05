Assetmark Inc. Buys New Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 536,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,948 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 487,405.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,805,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.29 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.