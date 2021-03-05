Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYF. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 84,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter.

NYF stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.39 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

