Assetmark Inc. Acquires 519 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $72.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

