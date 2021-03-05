ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €534.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €528.00 ($621.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €433.92 ($510.49).

