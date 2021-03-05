Arvinas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,017 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,749% compared to the average daily volume of 55 call options.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arvinas by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after buying an additional 439,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after buying an additional 458,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after buying an additional 59,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.