Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at CIBC

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AX.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.42.

AX.UN stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.03. 177,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,381. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,590.00. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

