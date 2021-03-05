Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARKAY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $114.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arkema has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.78 and its 200-day moving average is $111.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.