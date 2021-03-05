argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.64 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.40 and its 200 day moving average is $281.32. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.76.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.