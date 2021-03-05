Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,487. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.