Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARNC. Benchmark boosted their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. Arconic has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $31.59.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arconic news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arconic during the third quarter worth approximately $14,319,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,840,000 after buying an additional 687,787 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 2,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 431,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

