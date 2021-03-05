Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s share price fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.60. 2,075,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,754,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUV. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 461,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,100.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

